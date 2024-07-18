Frasier: Season 2 starts in September

HQ

Last year, Frasier returned in a brand new TV series, with the radio psychologist moving to Boston to spend more time with his son. The series quickly became popular, and was confirmed to be continued, and now we know when it will premiere.

Paramount confirms via Instagram that Frasier: Season 2 starts on September 19, when two episodes will be released (on Paramount+ and SkyShowtime), followed by one each week. We already know that in one episode Frasier returns to Seattle to visit his old radio station KACL, where several of his former colleagues still work.

Roz Doyle (played by Peri Gilpin) appeared at the end of season one, and is confirmed as a recurring character on the show. Unfortunately, there's no word on whether David Hyde Pierce's delightfully played little brother Niles will make a return - but we're keeping our fingers crossed.

We can also add that the new Frasier received three Emmy Award nominations last night, namely for: