Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Frasier

Frasier re-enters the building in October

The brand new sitcom premieres exclusively on Paramount+.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As you might know, the 90's juggernaut sitcom Frasier is making a comeback later this year. The producers of the show and Kelsey Grammer (executive producer who also plays the titular character) hasn't shared a whole lot of information about this new chapter in Frasiers life, but fortunately we won't have to wait much longer to see if lives up to its predecessor.

In a teaser trailer for the show, we're treated to a presentation fully inspired by the classic Frasier intro, which also reveals that the new Paramount+ show premieres on October 12. The slogan reads:

"Frasier has re-entered the building! No more callers, all-new hang-ups."

This time Frasier has moved back to Boston, which is where Cheers took place, the show that first spawned the character (Frasier was a spin-off on Cheers). Several new characters will be introduced, but a copule old ones are supposedly returning as well, and we can also expect guests - we're keeping our fingers crossed that David Hyde Pierce's Niles will make a return.

If it's only half as good as the original Frasier, sitcom fans will be in for a treat. Check out the teaser below.

HQ
Frasier

Related texts



Loading next content