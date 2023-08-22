Frasier re-enters the building in October

As you might know, the 90's juggernaut sitcom Frasier is making a comeback later this year. The producers of the show and Kelsey Grammer (executive producer who also plays the titular character) hasn't shared a whole lot of information about this new chapter in Frasiers life, but fortunately we won't have to wait much longer to see if lives up to its predecessor.

In a teaser trailer for the show, we're treated to a presentation fully inspired by the classic Frasier intro, which also reveals that the new Paramount+ show premieres on October 12. The slogan reads:

"Frasier has re-entered the building! No more callers, all-new hang-ups."

This time Frasier has moved back to Boston, which is where Cheers took place, the show that first spawned the character (Frasier was a spin-off on Cheers). Several new characters will be introduced, but a copule old ones are supposedly returning as well, and we can also expect guests - we're keeping our fingers crossed that David Hyde Pierce's Niles will make a return.

If it's only half as good as the original Frasier, sitcom fans will be in for a treat. Check out the teaser below.