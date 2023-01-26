Frasier reboot confirms another actor for the show

HQ

Frasier was once a spinoff from Cheers, but is now ready to get a spinoff of its own when Kelsey Grammer returns as the titular character Frasier Crane. The new series will take place in a new city and have a mostly new cast, and one of them is the son of Frasier's brother Niles and his wife Daphne.

As reported by Variety, the newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as David Crane, the son of Niles and Daphne. He will be accompanied by his roommate Eve, played by Jess Salgueiro. No other details have been shared about their personalities, but it is still nice to see the project moving forward.

The old cast is expected to show up in the show as guests in the same way as the Cheers cast showed up in Frasier. The new Frasier series will be streamed on Paramount+/SkyShowtime later this year.