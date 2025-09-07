Frankie Muniz thinks people are going to be "very happy" with Malcolm in the Middle reboot

20 years after the show initially came to a close, we're soon set to see Malcolm in the Middle return to our screens. Malcolm, Reese, Francis and Dewey are all grown-up, and have kids of their own, but old antics are sure to return as soon as we're past the nostalgic first few minutes of episode one.

Speaking on the Lightweights podcast with Joe Vulpis, Muniz spoke about the reboot. First, he highlighted how accommodating Disney was in allowing him to continue his NASCAR career. Then, he spoke about having ideas of a reboot with Bryan Cranston for 10 years before talking about what people can expect in this new lot of episodes.

"I think people will be surprised in a sense with where everybody is and the story... it's hard to fit in 20 years of stuff in 4 episodes but I think people are gonna be very happy," he said.

Muniz also revealed when watching the show for the first time, which was something he did in 2017-2018, he realised his favourite character was Reese. Hopefully this means we get a good ending for our favourite middle-school bully when he returns in the reboot.