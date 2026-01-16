Frankenstein's monster gets more than he bargained for in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride

HQ

Even monsters get lonely, fellas. Frankenstein's monster is no different, and after travelling to Chicago to meet with a scientist to make a companion, he finally gets his bride. As it turns out, though, she wants to a bit more than play house with Frankenstein's monster, and instead wants to tear up the city around her.

Jessie Buckley stars as the Bride in this gothic crime thriller, with Christian Bale appearing as Frankenstein's monster. Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Benning, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penelope Cruz also star in the film, which follows a tale of "murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!" according to the film's synopsis.

The Bride releases in theatres on the 6th of March in North America, and internationally from the 4th of March. You can check out all the chaos the Bride and Frankenstein's monster get up to in the trailer below: