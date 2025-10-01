Frankenstein trailer reveals snow, shadows, and stunning horror

HQ

The wait has been long, but at last we have the first real trailer for Guillermo del Toro's interpretation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The preview delivers dark settings, snow-covered landscapes, mystery, dancing shadows, and a macabre beauty, exactly as it should. In short, this looks incredibly promising, while the trailer wisely holds back, giving us only a tantalising glimpse of what's to come.

The film will premiere in select theatres later this month, but for those who prefer the couch experience it will also stream on Netflix starting November 7th. With its grand visual style and ambitious depth, del Toro's Frankenstein has all the makings of one of the year's most powerful and unsettling films, appealing to fans of both monster stories and classic literature. We're absolutely thrilled and you should be too. It stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz. Check out the trailer below.