Frank Oz returns as the voice of Yoda in a new Star Wars game

The original voice of Yoda, Frank Oz, makes a return to Star Wars alongside the original C-3PO, Anthony Daniels, in an upcoming VR game designed for Oculus Quest.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is coming on November 19, 2020, as informed by Engadget. It seems that players get to use blasters alongside Lightsabers, playing as a droid technician on the planet Batuu, where we get to go to our own adventure.

Previously ILMxLAB published a series of VR Games called Vader Immortal.

