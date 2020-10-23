LIVE

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

Frank Oz returns as the voice of Yoda in a new Star Wars game

It's a VR experience on Oculus Quest.

The original voice of Yoda, Frank Oz, makes a return to Star Wars alongside the original C-3PO, Anthony Daniels, in an upcoming VR game designed for Oculus Quest.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is coming on November 19, 2020, as informed by Engadget. It seems that players get to use blasters alongside Lightsabers, playing as a droid technician on the planet Batuu, where we get to go to our own adventure.

Previously ILMxLAB published a series of VR Games called Vader Immortal.

Does this convince you to invest in VR? Leave your comments below.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

