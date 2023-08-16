Frank Miller has designed the cover for Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham

HQ

Rafael Grampá (The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child, along with Frank Miller) and DC Comics has announced that the upcoming comic series, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, is ready for release and will release as four issues, four different stories that hope to breathe new life into Gotham's protector.

The first issue will be released on September 16 and the cover of one of the magazines has been designed by the master Frank Miller, whose iconic style is one of the favourites here at the editorial office.

DC Comics:

"Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham follows a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice—to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth—that they are all connected, not just to each other, but to him as well. When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil—including that which lurks in the darkest corners of his own heart—to face what is coming for the city he has sworn to protect."

