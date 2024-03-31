Frank Herbert's Dune screenplay had some seriously weird moments

HQ

To many, the best Dune adaptation that made it to film is Denis Villeneuve's recent efforts. Managing to capture the spirit of Herbert's novel without alienating general audiences is a big feat, but back in the 70s Herbert himself thought he'd have a go.

The screenplay has recently been brought to light thanks to a new article by Inverse, and there are some big changes from what movie-only fans might have expected. Herbet injected all the weirdness that's in his novel in the script, and a lot of it revolves around Alia.

The unborn child of Jessica is actually a two-year-old in the novel, but she's still gifted and cursed with the knowledge of an adult, which would have honestly made for the hardest casting call of all time and a strange character in any movie.

With a more book-accurate adaptation, we would have also seen much more of Thurfir Hawat, who is abandoned after Villeneuve's first movie despite him having a pretty big role in the rest of the book's plot.

