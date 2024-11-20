Frank Grillo says the first Superman trailer is so great it gave him goosebumps

HQ

The character of Rick Flag Sr. seems to be a pretty important one in the upcoming DC Universe, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. He is played by Frank Grillo, who voices Rick Flag Sr. in the animated series Creature Commandos, and will also play him in both Peacemaker: Season 2 and Superman.

Many are curious about the latter in particular, where we are currently waiting for the first trailer, which Gunn previously said is not too far away. However, Grillo has already seen part of it, and he tells Collider what he thinks:

"To step on set and to know Gunn was at the helm, even in the capacity that I was working, was a gift. And I'll tell you something - I hope I don't get in trouble for this - I got a sneak peek at a little bit of the trailer, and I'm not joking, and I'm not blowing this out of proportion, my skin was hot and I had goosebumps. That's how great it is."

And that certainly sounds promising. We don't know when the first Superman trailer will premiere, but a not unreasonable guess is that it will be during the Super Bowl in early February. Superman will then premiere on July 11.

The first time we will hear Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. is in Creature Commandos, which opens on Max on December 5. We will of course review it.