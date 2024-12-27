Frank Grillo prefers working with DC over Marvel

HQ

Frank Grillo, known for his roles in both Marvel and DC projects, recently shared his thoughts on working with both studios. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grillo, who played Brock Rumlow (Crossbones) in the MCU, explained that while Marvel is a well-oiled machine, he finds his work with DC more personal and fulfilling. He particularly enjoys being part of a project in its early stages, like with James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, where he feels more connected to the growth of the story.

Grillo, who currently voices Rick Flag Sr. in DC's Creature Commandos, will continue to portray the character across several DC projects, including Peacemaker season 2 and Superman. He also mentioned the challenge of balancing his role with his other commitments, like Tulsa King, saying he had to make the most of his hair for the character's live-action look.

The debate that never dies—Marvel or DC? Which side are you on?