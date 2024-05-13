Frank Grillo is playing Rick Flag, Sr in Peacemaker: Season 2

HQ

As we reported earlier, the filming of Peacemaker: Season 2 is currently in full swing, where we will see the whole cast return from the acclaimed first season. In addition, a number of new faces will of course make an appearance and now one of them has been confirmed by James Gunn himself.

Via Threads he writes that Frank Grillo "will be reprising the role of Rick Flag, Sr - the role he'll first play in animated form in Creature Commandos - throughout Season 2 of Peacemaker. Christopher Smith and Rick Sr have a little unfinished business to take care of..."

We will get to hear how Frank Grillo performs in the role of war veteran Rick Flag, Sr. later this year when the DCU animated series Creature Commandos premieres. Peacemaker: Season 2 is expected to launch in 2025.