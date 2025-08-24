Frank Grillo did not want to do the Peacemaker intro dance

HQ

Frank Grill, grizzled action veteran that he is, might not be the first actor you think of when you're asked to come up with a good dancer. However, in Peacemaker Season 2 he is just as involved as most of the other cast in the choreography of the intro sequence.

Speaking at a roundtable interview attended by Gamereactor, Frank Grillo - who plays Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker's second season - spoke about the process of making the intro. When we asked what people should be looking out for, Grillo said: "Just that I'm really the best dancer of the whole crew."

"Nah, I'm kidding," he laughed. "I personally was reluctant in the beginning because I'm not really a trained dancer and they were so great when I saw the opening of Season 1... It was not easy, everyone had to really rehearse, both together and on their own, and come back."

"I think we did it in two days. Two days of a lot of takes. It was something. I would not give that up for the world. It was my most fun experience - and if you'd asked me before I'd say 'no I don't want to do this' - but I'm so glad I got to be a part of it."

Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt, was around for both intros in Season 1 and 2. "It really was expanded, partially due to the necessity of more characters and more storylines... It was a Broadway show up there."

Without going into spoilers, Holland also said fans should watch the intro every episode as they might notice some key changes throughout. Peacemaker's first episode airs on the 21st of August.