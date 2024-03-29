Frank Drebin takes on Los Iluminados in Resident Evil 4 spoof

HQ

The YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav has become known for creating really high quality and hilarious videos that put some of the most famous movie and TV characters and stars into video games. In the past, this has included Mr. Bean in Hitman, Frank Reynolds in Baldur's Gate III, Austin Powers in Cyberpunk 2077, and now Frank Drebin (from Police Squad and The Naked Gun Trilogy) has been worked into Capcom's incredibly well-received Resident Evil 4 remake.

The character that Leslie Neilsen so brilliantly brought to life has been given the challenge of taking on Los Iluminados, saving Ashley, and working with Ada Wong to defeat some of the biggest bad dudes in town. Needless to say, no one is missing Leon S. Kennedy in this hilarious edit.

Check out the video below, and let us know who you'd like to see mashed up in the next video from the talented YouTube creator.