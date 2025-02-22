Frank Drebin partakes in Squid Game in hilarious parody video

HQ

We all know that Squid Game is a twisted game show where the contestants don't really stand much chance of surviving. Fortunately, there is one hero out there perfect for uprooting this corruption and shining a spotlight on those that run it, Police Squad's own Frank Drebin.

That's right, perhaps Leslie Nielsen's most famous character has taken on the challenge of Netflix's immensely popular series in a new hilarious parody video from YouTuber AdventuresOfSly. Drebin tackles various challenges like Red Light, Green Light, on top of getting caught up in gunfights and delivering perfectly timed comedic dialogue. It's a combination that actually feels spot on and really fitting despite the fact that it's unorthodox when you boil it down.

You can see the hilarious "Police Squid" video below, and it's worth checking out what else AdventuresOfSly has in store as the creator often produces great parodies, be it Pingu replacing Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb in The Penguin or Feathers McGraw suiting up as Agent 47 for a Hitman gag.