Frank Caprio, nicest judge in the world, passes away at 88

The latest news on the United States . Frank Caprio (widely known as the "nicest judge in the world"), the United States judge who amassed a huge online fan base via clips of his compassion in the courtroom, has died at 88 following a long battle with cancer.

Serving nearly four decades in Providence, Rhode Island, he gained global recognition when clips of his gentle approach to justice went viral, later inspiring the TV show Caught in Providence. His style stood in contrast to the confrontational tone of other televised judges.

Beyond entertainment, Caprio used his platform to highlight issues of inequality in the legal system, earning admiration well beyond the courtroom. Tributes have since honored him as a rare figure who reminded people that justice could also mean kindness.

Known for his compassion in court, his legacy continues to inspire millions of viewers online. Through platforms like YouTube, countless clips of his most heartfelt moments remain available, which you can check out here. Rest in peace, Judge Frank Caprio.