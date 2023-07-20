Frank and Drake releases today as "a dual narrative" "with 8,000+ rotoscopied frames"

As it was the case before the pandemic, at Gamelab in Barcelona, other than interviewing the most prominent speakers (such as Peter Molyneux), we also got the chance to take a first look at some of the promising titles from the local industry. And Frank and Drake caught our attention at first sight.

"It's a dual narrative", explains Iñaki Díaz in the Gamereactor video interview below. "So basically Frank's character is inspired or has traits from the monster of Frankenstein, but has a degrading nature and a limited amount of stamina, so he only operates during the day, and on the other side we have Drake, which is half vampire, half human, and he only operates at night because he's allergic to sunlight."

"So the dynamic is that they will be new flatmates", the creative director continues. "There's some sort of figure that puts them together, but they won't meet each other physically ever, so they need to develop this bond and this relationship via sticky notes and via other documents that they left to each other. So that's the intriguing part, that they will have separate quests, and they will be able to collaborate a bit more or a bit less, depending on how you choose them to play and to relate to each other".

As such, being inspired by the classic books, there is no live dialogue between the characters, as "every choice that you make is based over written text. It can be a sticky note. It can be your own diary, your own journal".

Besides, there are animated sequences to complete, additional mini games and the "important aspect of the metrics between the characters. We have this bond relationship: The closer they are, the new options that will be open to you."

For more on the striking visual aspect of the game and it's "over 8,000 frames" of rotoscopied acting ("it's very cinematic, but maybe you need to draw 300 or 400 frames one by one over footage, just for one single instance"), which has been inspired by the likes of Richard Linklater, Loving Vincent, or Undone, play on the full video.

Frank and Drake will lead you to six different endings (yes, they can actually meet in a few of them) starting today, as the game just released on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.