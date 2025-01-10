Franco Colapinto will have "better chances to secure a race seat" at Alpine, says Williams' boss

HQ

Franco Colapinto, 21-year-old Argentinian driver, made his Formula 1 entrance in August 2024, as a replacement for Logan Sargeant, at Williams. He completed the rest of the season, scoring five points across nine Grand Prix.

However, while many people thought Colapinto would stay at Williams, the changes in the team, with Carlos Sainz joining from Ferrari, meant there was no place for the Argentinian. After being linked with other teams, it has just been confirmed that Colapinto will join Alpine, as a reserve driver.

Colapinto will not be the only driver in Alpine's reserve, slotting with Ryo Hirakawa and Paul Aron. Alpine's drivers will be Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan (who replaces Esteban Ocon). With three reserve drivers, Colapinto might have to wait a bit for his second chance at the top motorsport competition, but the news has nevertheless excited Argentinian fans. And he has time, signing a multi-year deal that links him with BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

Williams' boss thinks it's time to let Colapinto go: he'll be better in Alpine

In his statement, Colapinto thought about his former team. "First of all, I want to say thank you to Williams for all their support from the moment I joined the Academy until the last race in Abu Dhabi. They turned my dream of racing in Formula One into reality, and I will always be grateful for that".

"To take on this challenge with BWT Alpine Formula One Team is truly an honour", he added. His former boss at Williams, James Vowles, believes that, with Sainz and Albon on the grid for 2025, Colapinto will have a better chance in Alpine securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026.

"The Williams Racing Driver Academy exists to discover and develop the F1 stars of the future which is exactly what it has done in Franco's case. Over nine memorable races with Williams he clearly showed he is deserving of a place in Formula 1 and we always said we would support him to get one".