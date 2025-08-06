Franco Colapinto crashes at the Hungaroring during Pirelli's tests for the 2026 tyres

HQ

Alpine F1 driver Franco Colapinto crashed at the Hungagoring, during tests the tyre manufacturer Pirelli is holding to prepare for the 2026 units. The Argentinian was uninjured in a crash at turn 11, one of the fastest in the circuit, but further complicates Colapinto's stay at Alpine, with his performances being below his teammate Pierre Gasly, and still unable to finish a Grand Prix inside the top 12 this season.

Colapinto started the season as a reserve driver for Alpine, but was promoted in May as a replacement for Jack Doohan. Colapinto was the preferred driver of new Team Principal Flavio Briatore, who replaced Oliver Oakes, and the switch in the drivers' seat happened immediately after.

However, since his promotion, Gasly outperformed him six out of eight times and Colapinto didn't finish three times, and crashed twice in qualifying, as reported by Motorsport. Colapinto remains the only driver with zero points, alongside Doohan, whom he replaced (the second worst is Oliver Bearman, with 8 points). Knowing that his contract as main driver is reviewed every race, he could be dropped by Alpine at any time.

