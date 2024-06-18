Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis will get a theatrical release this September

HQ

Megalopolis premiered at Cannes this year, and despite a fairly lengthy standing ovation, many critics tore the film to shreds immediately after seeing it. There were doubts of the film making it to wider audiences, but at least in the US it's going to see a theatrical release.

That's largely down to Lionsgate, which will be premiering the film on the 27th of September. Francis Ford Coppola still owns the movie, and has already booked IMAX theatres ahead of its premiere at the box office.

We'll have to see if one of the weirdest movies released in years ends up drawing audiences with its sheer strangeness, or if it'll be the box office poison a lot of people expect. Either way, it seems Francis Ford Coppola has already spent more than 99% of us will make in our lifetimes on this film, so there's not much else to lose.

Thanks, Deadline.