Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis is in Production Hell

Francis Ford Coppola, the acclaimed director behind The Godfather movies, Apocalypse Now, and The Rainmaker is working on a new project known as Megalopolis. However, allegedly the project is in absolute chaos.

With Megalopolis being halfway through filming, reportedly almost the entire VFX crew was fired after Coppola switched from virtual production tech to green screen. There is also no art department and it is unknown if the project can go forward.

There's also the matter of the budget, which currently sits at $120 million but is likely to increase. This figure appears additionally cringeworthy when combined with the fact that Coppola is self-financing the film.

Megalopolis is reportedly a passion project for Coppola, decades in the making, but sources are saying there's a strong likelihood the director is going to be spending a lot more money if he wants production to finish on the film.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.