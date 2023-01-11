Francis Ford Coppola Denies Megalopolis Production Nightmare Rumours

HQ

It was only yesterday that we reported Francis Ford Coppola's latest movie, Megalopolis, was suffering from a production apocalypse, with technical effects not working and a lot of crew members being fired.

However, Deadline now has a report that states Coppola believes everything is going well. "I love my cast, I love what I'm getting each day, I am on schedule and on budget, and that's what is important to me."

Compared to some budget inflation and cast removals on previous Coppola films, apparently the turbulence with Megalopolis is fairly mild. However, even if there are some problems with the production and crew, Coppola remains in love with the cast he's got for this movie.

"I've never worked on a film where I was so happy with the cast," he said. "This is a beautiful film and primarily so because the cast is so great. I've never enjoyed working with a cast who are so hardworking and so willing to go search for the unconventional, to come upon hidden solutions. It is a thrill to work with these actors and the photography is everything I could hope for."

Even Adam Driver has stepped in to respond to these rumours, and has said that everything is "all good," on set. He did acknowledge the loss of the art and VFX departments, which will keep some questioning how chaotic the production is.