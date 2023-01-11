Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Children of Silentown
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Francis Ford Coppola Denies Megalopolis Production Nightmare Rumours

      The acclaimed director says he's 'on schedule and on budget.'

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It was only yesterday that we reported Francis Ford Coppola's latest movie, Megalopolis, was suffering from a production apocalypse, with technical effects not working and a lot of crew members being fired.

      However, Deadline now has a report that states Coppola believes everything is going well. "I love my cast, I love what I'm getting each day, I am on schedule and on budget, and that's what is important to me."

      Compared to some budget inflation and cast removals on previous Coppola films, apparently the turbulence with Megalopolis is fairly mild. However, even if there are some problems with the production and crew, Coppola remains in love with the cast he's got for this movie.

      "I've never worked on a film where I was so happy with the cast," he said. "This is a beautiful film and primarily so because the cast is so great. I've never enjoyed working with a cast who are so hardworking and so willing to go search for the unconventional, to come upon hidden solutions. It is a thrill to work with these actors and the photography is everything I could hope for."

      Even Adam Driver has stepped in to respond to these rumours, and has said that everything is "all good," on set. He did acknowledge the loss of the art and VFX departments, which will keep some questioning how chaotic the production is.

      Francis Ford Coppola Denies Megalopolis Production Nightmare Rumours


      Loading next content