Francis Ford Coppola critiques modern Hollywood

HQ

Francis Ford Coppola. One of the film industry's greats, who has seemingly tarnished that reputation with his most-recent endeavour, Megalopolis. While the film hasn't yet released in cinemas, the early impressions from Cannes weren't great, and even in production it seemed doomed to fail.

However, Coppola believes that a chaotic production is the lifeblood of cinema. Speaking with The Telegraph, he went for the throat when it came to modern Hollywood. "What the studios do today is make Coca-Cola," he said. "They know there's a good chance they'll make money, providing the flavour stays the same. But art is chaotic."

Chaotic would certainly be the word for everything to do with Megalopolis. The film is said to be incomprehensible, but Coppola certainly had a lot of ambition for the project, which has cost him more than $120 million of his own money.