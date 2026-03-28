France's sports minister calls IOC's decision regarding gene testing a "step backwards"
The measure "specifically targets women by introducing a distinction that undermines the principle of equality".
The Minister of Sports in France, Marina Ferrari, has called IOC's decision to ban transgender athletes from women's sports, reintroducing gene testings to only allow biological women to compete, a "step backwards", noting that these type of tests were introduced in 1967 but discontinued in 1999 "due to strong reservations within the scientific community regarding their relevance" (via Reuters).
In a statement, Ferrari expressed their deep concerns on behalf of the French government because "it specifically targets women by introducing a distinction that undermines the principle of equality", and reassures that no such a measure will be taken in France, committed to safeguarding athletes' privacy.
"We oppose a generalisation of genetic testing that raises numerous ethical, legal and medical questions, particularly in light of French bioethics legislation", Ferrari added, explaining shortcomings of the measure: "It defines the female sex without taking into account the biological specificities of intersex individuals, whose sexual characteristics present natural variations, leading to a reductive and potentially stigmatizing approach".
Ferrari also announces the creation of a national observatory bringing together sports bodies, scientists, legal experts and athlete representatives, with the goal of ensuring that sport is "fair, inclusive and respectful of human rights".