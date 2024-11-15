France's sad draw against Israel was seen by just 13,000 people, the worst ever attendance for a 'Bleus' game

HQ

France secured its spot for Nations League quarter-finals last night at the Stade de France in Paris. France gains one point, enough to seal the second place in League A Group 2. In their next game against group leader Italy, next Sunday, the will have the option of getting the top spot, but it will be without Kylian Mbappé, who is strangely out of the international squad.

A very solid Daniel Peretz, Israeli goalkeeper, blocked all attempts by France and helped his squad win their lone point in the Nations League so far. However, the 0-0 match that became a landmark for another reason: it was the least attended game ever for 'les Bleus', the French national squad.

There is an obvious reason for that: it was a game against Israel. Less than 13,000 people attended the fixture, out of a 80,000 people capacity. At Saint-Denis district, hundreds of people demonstrated in Saint-Denis asking for a ceasefire against Gaza.

In the stadium, French supporters booed Israel's anthem, while the hundred Israeli visitors, who ignored Netanyahu's advice of not attending the game, asked for the release of Hamas' prisoners. Some minor quarrels didn't stop the game.

Thousands of security officers guarded the game

In contrast to the near-empty stadium, yesterday was one of Paris' largest police deployments since the Summer Olympics, with 4,000 officers patrolling the streets and the stadium.

France's president Emmanuel Macron, his precedents François Holland and Nicholas Sarkozy, as well as PM Michel Barnier, attended the game in an act of protest against the riots last week in Amsterdam between Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and pro-Palestinian supporters, that was seen as an act of antisemitism.