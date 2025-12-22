France's postal service hit by suspected cyber-attack days before Christmas

HQ

France's national post office, La Poste, said its websites, apps and banking services were disrupted on Monday by a suspected distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, delaying mail and parcel deliveries just days before Christmas.

La Poste said the incident temporarily made its online services inaccessible, though customer data had not been compromised. The disruption slowed postal operations at one of the busiest times of the year, with more than 2 million items normally handled in the run-up to Christmas.

String of recent cyber-attacks in France

La Banque Postale said access to online banking and its mobile app was affected, while card payments in shops and cash withdrawals from ATMs continued to function. Online payments remained possible but required text-message authentication. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes amid a string of recent cyber-attacks in France, including one targeting the interior ministry last week, as authorities warn of rising "hybrid" cyber threats against public institutions and private companies.