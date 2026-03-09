France will deploy almost a dozen warships to Middle East, considers Hormuz escort mission

HQ

France will deploy nearly a dozen naval vessels to the Mediterranean and Red Sea as tensions rise in the Middle East, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. The deployment includes the aircraft carrier French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and forms part of a defensive effort to support allies and protect maritime routes.

Speaking during a visit to Cyprus, Macron said France could also take part in a mission to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz once conditions allow. The aim would be to safeguard global shipping and gradually reopen the key energy corridor if fighting disrupts traffic.

France also plans to reinforce the EU naval operation Operation Aspides, launched to protect vessels from attacks by Iran-aligned groups. Macron said the deployments were intended to remain strictly defensive while ensuring freedom of navigation and regional stability.

