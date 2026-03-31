France will be following tonight Spain vs. Egypt match: they could top the FIFA rankings again

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The friendly matches tonight have little meaning beyond being a dress rehearsal for World Cup next June, but France, who already played and won their two friendly games this month (2-1 to Brazil, 3-1 to Colombia), will be closely following tonight's match between Spain and Egypt, as a stumble for the Spaniards would mean that France overtakes them in the FIFA ranking.

As noted by RMCSport, if Spain fails to win tonight against Egypt, they would loose enough points to drop to second place in the FIFA ranking, with France back on top for the first time since 2018. A draw would meaan dropping 2.73 points, and a defeat would mean dropping 7.73 points, which could cause them to fall to second or even third place behind Argentina.

FIFA ranking on March 31, 2026 (before matches)



Spain 1879,12

France 1877,32

Argentina 1873.96

England 1832.62

Portugal 1759.61



So, if Spain doesn't win tonight, France would become leaders of the FIFA ranking before World Cup. Not that it matters much, but is a sign of confidence entering the competition, specially as they overpower the big favourite and current European champions. Do you think France will reach the final for the third edition in a row?