France weighs Palestinian recognition ahead of UN conference

Macron weighs symbolic recognition ahead of UN peace roadmap summit.

The latest news on France. We now know that President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly leaning toward recognising a Palestinian state, a move that could shift European policy but risks straining ties with Israel and key allies.

Paris hopes to gain momentum before co-hosting a major UN summit in June, though diplomats caution the impact would remain mostly symbolic without accompanying actions. Israeli lobbying has intensified, warning of consequences should France proceed.

