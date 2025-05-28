France weighs Palestinian recognition ahead of UN conference

Dansk
The latest news on France. We now know that President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly leaning toward recognising a Palestinian state, a move that could shift European policy but risks straining ties with Israel and key allies.
Paris hopes to gain momentum before co-hosting a major UN summit in June, though diplomats caution the impact would remain mostly symbolic without accompanying actions. Israeli lobbying has intensified, warning of consequences should France proceed.