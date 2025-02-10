France urges European Union to respond to Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminium

HQ

France has raised its voice against the new announcement of 25% tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on steel and aluminium imports from this Monday, urging the European Union to immediately impose similar tariffs on American goods.

In a conversation on TF1 television, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot emphasised that the European Commission must act quickly to apply countermeasures, stating that France will once again retaliate, just as it did back in 2018.

However, the European Commission, which has yet to receive any official written communication from Washington regarding these tariffs, has been cautious in its response. The Commission described Trump's move as "unlawful" and "economically counterproductive," but also stressed the need for a clear and detailed explanation before taking any action.

Meanwhile, Luis de Guindos, Vice President of the European Central Bank, called for the EU to remain united and avoid being rushed into a trade war, which he warned could escalate into a vicious cycle reminiscent of the Great Depression. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.