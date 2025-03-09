France to use frozen Russian assets for 195 million euros in arms for Ukraine

HQ

In an effort to continue supporting Ukraine, France has announced it will use the interest from frozen Russian assets to fund 195 million euros worth of military aid, Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in a recent interview (via Reuters).

Lecornu confirmed that the funds would be allocated to purchase essential supplies, including 155-mm artillery shells and glide bombs designed for the Mirage 2000 fighter jets already sent to Ukraine.

Additionally, France will provide older armored vehicles, such as the AMX-10RC. This move follows a broader commitment from the Group of Seven nations, which agreed to use frozen Russian state assets to aid Ukraine's military.