English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

France to maintain military presence in Ivory Coast despite drawdown in Africa

The French military is scaling down its presence across Africa, but a small contingent will remain in Ivory Coast.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

France announced on Thursday that it would retain 80 military personnel in Ivory Coast for training purposes, despite the broader reduction of its military presence in the region.

According to a recent statement by French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, the forces will form the basis of a joint detachment, adapting to the evolving needs of Ivory Coast, particularly for ongoing training. This move comes as France gradually scales back its forces in West and Central Africa, a region where Russian influence is on the rise.

Although France has historically supported Ivory Coast since the 2011 presidential crisis, the French military has also faced growing anti-French sentiment following military coups in several African nations. For now, it remains to be seen how this smaller presence will impact France's strategic role in the region.

France to maintain military presence in Ivory Coast despite drawdown in Africa
Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsFranceIvory Coast


Loading next content