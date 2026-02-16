France thrashes Wales in Six Nations and aims for the rugby Grand Slam

HQ

France continues their defence of the Six Nations 2026 with another huge thrashing, a 54-12 win over Wales played in Cardiff in round 2 of the tournament, following the 36-14 rout to Ireland in the first round of the rugby championship.

France want not only to repeat the title, but achieve a Grand Slam, meaning they win every match against their rivals in the tournament. It is achievable, given their status as big favourites. France achieved it for the last time in 2022, but France's manager Fabien Galthié believes there are things they can do better in upcoming matches against Italy, Scotland and England.

Upcoming Six Nations rounds:

Round 3



Saturday 21 Feb: England vs Ireland (14:10 GMT)



Saturday 21 Feb: Wales vs Scotland (16:40 GMT)



Sunday 22 Feb: France vs Italy (15:10 GMT)



Round 4



Friday 6 Mar: Ireland vs Wales (20:10 GMT)



Saturday 7 Mar: Scotland vs France (14:10 pm GMT)



Saturday 7 Mar: Italy vs England (16:40 pm GMT)



Round 5



Saturday 14 Mar: Ireland vs Scotland (14:10 GMT)



Saturday 14 Mar: Wales vs Italy (16:40 GMT)



Saturday 14 Mar: France vs England (20:10 GMT)

