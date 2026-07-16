France takes steps toward legalising euthanasia

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The issue of active euthanasia has long been very controversial, with strong arguments both for and against it. Now, however, France is taking a step toward (thanks Nyheter24) allowing individuals to decide for themselves when it is time to end their lives, through a proposal put forward by President Emmanuel Macron.

The idea is that adults who are of sound mind and suffering from life-threatening conditions that cause unbearable pain should be able to have a lethal substance prescribed, which the person can then choose to take on their own (or with assistance). However, those suffering from psychiatric or neurodegenerative diseases are excluded.

Switzerland has long had legislation on this matter, but Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain also has similar rules in place today.