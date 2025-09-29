France steps up drone security support for Denmark in light of recent events

HQ

Drone sightings in Denmark have dominated the headlines in recent days. Now, France is reinforcing Denmark's defenses ahead of this week's European summits by sending a Fennec military helicopter, as well as a team of 35 staff who would handle aspects of anti-drone work. Macron on X: "I have just met with the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen. I expressed to her France's full solidarity with Denmark following the repeated intrusions by unidentified drones affecting the operations of Copenhagen Airport. France is ready to provide its support to Denmark to assess the situation and contribute to the security of Danish airspace." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!