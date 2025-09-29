Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

France steps up drone security support for Denmark in light of recent events

Paris deploys helicopter and team ahead of Copenhagen summits.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Drone sightings in Denmark have dominated the headlines in recent days. Now, France is reinforcing Denmark's defenses ahead of this week's European summits by sending a Fennec military helicopter, as well as a team of 35 staff who would handle aspects of anti-drone work. Macron on X: "I have just met with the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen. I expressed to her France's full solidarity with Denmark following the repeated intrusions by unidentified drones affecting the operations of Copenhagen Airport. France is ready to provide its support to Denmark to assess the situation and contribute to the security of Danish airspace." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

France steps up drone security support for Denmark in light of recent events
Emmanuel Macron and Mette Frederiksen // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsFranceDenmark


Loading next content