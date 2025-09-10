France sees wave of "Block Everything" protests

HQ

Chaos in France. Today, protests erupted across several French cities as the "Block Everything" movement sought to paralyze daily life with barricades, burning bins and highway blockages. Police moved in quickly to dismantle roadblocks, clashing with demonstrators in places like Nantes and Montpellier, while arrests mounted in Paris after students and workers set up barricades. The unrest comes just days after Prime Minister François Bayrou was forced out in a confidence vote and President Emmanuel Macron appointed his fifth head of government in under two years, fueling accusations of political instability. Protesters, angered by looming budget cuts and disillusioned with the wider political class, are comparing their fight to the Yellow Vest movement, which once brought similar upheaval. Of course, if you want to know more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!