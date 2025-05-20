English
Israel's Gaza aid measures still fall short, says French Foreign Minister

Paris calls for immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Tuesday, France deemed Israel's latest steps to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza as inadequate. According to the French Foreign Ministry, urgent and large-scale relief is still being blocked.

Pressure continues to mount as France, along with other countries, warns of potential concrete sanctions should Israel persist with its offensive and aid restrictions. For now, it remains to be seen how Israel will respond to growing international demands.

Palestinians receive hot meals (takiya) from the Rafah Charity Kitchen in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, ON 13 May 2025 // Shutterstock

