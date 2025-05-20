Israel's Gaza aid measures still fall short, says French Foreign Minister

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Tuesday, France deemed Israel's latest steps to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza as inadequate. According to the French Foreign Ministry, urgent and large-scale relief is still being blocked.
Pressure continues to mount as France, along with other countries, warns of potential concrete sanctions should Israel persist with its offensive and aid restrictions. For now, it remains to be seen how Israel will respond to growing international demands.