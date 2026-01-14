France records more deaths than births for first time since World War II

HQ

For the first time since the end of the Second World War, France has recorded more deaths than births, marking a symbolic turning point for a country long seen as a demographic outlier in Europe.

In 2025, France registered about 651,000 deaths compared with 645,000 births, according to new figures from the national statistics agency Insee. The shift suggests France is no longer immune to the population pressures affecting much of the EU.

For years, France stood apart thanks to relatively high birthrates. As recently as 2023, it had one of the highest fertility rates in the bloc. But that advantage is fading. Insee said the fertility rate fell to 1.56 children per woman in 2025, its lowest level since the First World War and a sharp drop from 15 years ago.

Surveys point to clear reasons. Many families cite the rising cost of raising children, uncertainty about the future, and the struggle to balance work and family life. Since 2010, births in France have declined steadily, reflecting broader social and economic anxieties.

At the same time, people are living longer. Life expectancy hit record highs last year, and more than one in five people in France are now over 65. That shift raises concerns about labour shortages and the growing cost of pensions and elderly care.

France's population still edged up to 69.1 million thanks to net migration, but officials warn that without immigration, numbers could fall sharply by the end of the century. With immigration itself becoming a politically charged issue, the country now faces the same demographic crossroads as many of its European neighbours.