France questions Trump's stance on Ukraine, calls his comments incomprehensible

HQ

In the wake of recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, France has openly expressed its confusion over his remarks blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the war in Ukraine.

French government spokesperson Sophie Primas stated that the logic behind Trump's statements was difficult to comprehend. She added that Trump had issued several comments regarding Ukraine in recent days without engaging with his European partners.

Trump's suggestion that Ukraine should have made a deal with Russia before the war began has caught European leaders off guard, especially as the war has now become Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War Two.

In the meantime, European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, are pushing for ongoing support for Ukraine and cautioning against the belief that Russia is ready to negotiate.