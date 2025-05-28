France pushes for two-state solution in Middle East

HQ

The latest news on France . On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France's commitment to a political resolution between Israel and Palestine, emphasizing the necessity of mutual recognition for lasting peace.

Macron is reportedly leaning toward recognising a Palestinian state, a decision that might provoke Israel's anger and exacerbate divisions in the West. "Only a political solution will make it possible to restore peace and build for the long term," he said.

"Together with Saudi Arabia, we will soon be organising a conference on Gaza in New York to give fresh impetus to the recognition of a Palestinian state and the recognition of the State of Israel and its right to live in peace and security in this region," Macron said.