France probes suspected drone flights over nuclear submarine base

We just got the news that France has opened an investigation after suspected drones were spotted over the Ile Longue nuclear submarine base on the Atlantic coast late Thursday, prosecutors said.

Reports of overflights began around 7 p.m. and continued until early Friday, with most sightings in the first hours. Authorities denied claims that gendarmes fired at the drones but said precautionary measures were taken.

The prosecutor leading the case said investigators are still verifying the information, noting that some accounts could be unreliable while others appear more credible. "Some of the reports may be completely fanciful, others are much more serious."

The facility houses France's nuclear-powered submarines, each armed with ballistic missiles. Drone incursions of unknown origin have unsettled several European countries in recent months, with EU officials calling them a form of hybrid warfare.