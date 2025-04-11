France plans to replace US HIMARS with French-made rocket artillery by 2026

HQ

The latest news on France . We now know that the country is advancing its efforts to develop a domestically-made rocket artillery system to replace its aging units, aiming for a test by mid-2026.

The French Ministry of Armed Forces is collaborating with Safran and MBDA, as well as Thales and ArianeGroup, to create a tactical strike system with a 150-kilometer range. The new system is expected to play a key role in the country's goal for defense autonomy.

While the French Army faces pressure to replace the current M270 systems by 2027, the development of the Thundart rocket could provide a sovereign alternative to US-made HIMARS. However, should delays occur, foreign options remain under consideration.