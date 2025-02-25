France offers nuclear defence shield to Europe

HQ

France is stepping up to bolster Europe's defence with the prospect of deploying fighter jets armed with nuclear weapons to Germany, signalling a shift in the continent's security landscape (via The Telegraph).

As the United States contemplates withdrawing its forces, French President Emmanuel Macron has offered a nuclear shield, aiming to fill the gap and counter Russia's aggression. With Germany's potential new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, calling for Europe to rely less on Washington and more on its own defence, Macron's proposal could serve as a strategic response to the current geopolitical uncertainty.

Meanwhile, tensions simmer as both Macron and United States President Donald Trump voice differing views on Ukraine's future security arrangements. With Europe increasingly questioning the reliability of its American ally, Macron's move could reshape the region's defence priorities. For now, it remains to be seen how the United Kingdom and other European nations will respond to the French offer.