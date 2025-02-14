France: No Ukraine peace talks without Ukraine

HQ

During a recent interview with Financial Times, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasised that only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has the authority to negotiate peace with Russia, warning that any agreement based on capitulation would be detrimental to all parties involved.

Macron also discussed the recent phone call between Trump and Putin, as well as the recent call between Trump and Zelensky, calling it a "window of opportunity" for peace talks. The French leader stated that the international community, particularly Europe, must play a key role in developing security guarantees for Ukraine and the broader region.

This aligns with United Kingdom Defence Secretary John Healey's statement and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's statement that there can be no peace talks about Ukraine without Ukraine's involvement. For now, it remains to be seen how much of a voice Ukraine will have in the peace talks.