France is the latest country to approve social media ban for minors

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As of recently, we've seen various countries around the world either implementing or exploring plans to ban social media from minors. So far, this list has included the United Kingdom, Canada, Malaysia, Norway, Austria, Spain, Australia, and Germany, even if many of these restrictive features are reportedly ineffective and fail to complete their intended purpose.

Still, now another nation has joined this bandwagon, as France will soon be implementing a social media ban on all under-15s, as per BBC News. The ban has already been approved by the country's parliament and is expected to come into effect in January 2027.

As for how it will work, like most other regions, those who want to use social media platforms will need to verify their age, in this case using tools approved by the French privacy regulator. Typically, these include face scans or scanning ID but for adults with a digital footprint that clearly shows their age, this relevant proof is often enough.

The ban will be introduced in two stages, the first occurring in September when under-15s will no longer be able to open accounts and age verification will be necessary for all new accounts. Then the January 2027 ban will come into effect on all existing accounts, meaning under-15s who currently have social media accounts will be locked out of them.