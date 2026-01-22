France is not going to boycott FIFA World Cup 2026 because of Greenland

HQ

FIFA World Cup 2026 is being held in Noth America, hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA. France's minister of sports, Marina Ferrari, has now made it clear that her country is not going to boycott the event because of Greenland, as reported by Finnish YLE.

The president of the USA, Donald Trump, has previously stated, that since France is not supporting his plan to take Greenland, there will be harsh tariffs for France and seven other countries because of it. It must be said that later Trump backtracked from his tariff threats.

Nevertheless, Marina Ferrari made things clear, and stated according to Le Monde:

"At this time, the ministry has no intention of boycotting the games."

"I'm not going to speculate on what could happen, but I've also heard voices from some political groups. I personally believe that sports and politics should be kept separate. The World Cup is an extremely important moment for sports fans."