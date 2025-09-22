Gamereactor

France formally recognises the State of Palestine

"I declare that today, France recognizes the State of Palestine."

We just got the news that France has formally recognized the State of Palestine during a United Nations gathering. The announcement, led by President Emmanuel Macron, comes as Israel continues its military operations and rejects the creation of a Palestinian state. The recognition is largely diplomatic, aiming to support long-term peace efforts and push for reforms and ceasefire conditions, though immediate changes on the ground are unlikely. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Paris, FRANCE - May 12th 2021: The french president Emmanuel Macron in press conference in the courtyard of Elysée Palace with the President of Argentina // Shutterstock

