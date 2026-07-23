France Football Federation announce press conference to reveal Zidane as new head coach

HQ

The French Football Federation has announced a new press conference for Tuesday, July 28, at 11:00 AM CEST. They confirmed that the next head coach for the France national team will be revealed, the same day of the Executive Committee meeting, and the press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel.

It will be the 'Z' day, the day that France legend Zinedine Zidane will be announced as the head coach of the France national team, replacing Didier Deschamps, who was going to resign no matter the outcome of the World Cup (they ended up in a disappointing fourth place, after two tough losses to Spain and England).

Zidane has been reported as new coach for months, and has been without a job since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, the sole team he has trained (besides Real Madrid Castilla, its B-Team, since 2014). As a player, he made 108 appearances with France, scoring a brace in the World Cup 1998 final, the year he also won Ballon d'Or.

Zidane's first four matches as France's coach will be in September and October, in the beginning of the Nations League: matches against Turkey (September 25), Belgium (September 28), Italy (October 2), and Belgium again in October 5.