France faces political uncertainty as Prime Minister bets on confidence vote

The latest news on France . The country teeters on the edge of political turbulence after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou called an early confidence vote on his debt-cutting plan, set for September 8, a move seen as risky by most observers.

Opposition parties have quickly signaled they will reject his proposal, making the government's survival unlikely. "On the 8th, we censure Bayrou. On the 10th, we bring down Macron," stated MP Louis Boyard of the leftist party France Insoumise on X.

Meanwhile, the leader of the far-right National Rally, Joan Bardella, also took a position against it, pressing for snap elections: "The RN will never vote for confidence in a government whose decisions make the French people suffer," he commented on X.