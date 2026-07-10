France extend incredible World Cup knockout streak with goals by Mbappé and Dembélé

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France is the first team to qualify for World Cup 2026, dominating a match against Morocco which was solved in six minutes in the second half, by the top goalscorers in France: Kylian Mbappé (eighth goal in World Cup, despite missing a penalty) and Ousmane Dembélé (fifth goal in the competition).

This is now the third semi-final in a row for France, after winning in 2018 and losing the final in 2022, and the also reached the quarter-finals in 2014. Since that 1-0 to Germany in 2014, they have been unbeaten in ever World Cup knockout match (considering the 2022 ended 3-3 and was decided on penalties).

An incredible run, that was not matched in other competitions (they lost 5-4 to Spain in the 2024/25 Nations League semi-final), and 2-1 to Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-finals. Will France make it to the final? Spain or Belgium will wait for the semi-final on Tuesday, July 14.